Robertson has 2 points, Stars defeat Hurricanes

Duchene gets goal, assist, Oettinger makes 32 saves for Dallas

Recap: Hurricanes at Stars 2.13.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for the Stars (33-14-6), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Joe Pavelski had two assists.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook had two assists for the Hurricanes (30-17-5), who had won five of their last six. Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves.

Roope Hintz gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first period with a wrist shot five-hole from the left face-off dot.

Staal scored from the slot 13 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1 off a backhand saucer pass from the corner by Seth Jarvis.

Mason Marchment made it 2-1 at 5:04 on a one-timer after Nils Lundkvist circled the net and found him in the left circle.

Jesper Fast tied it 2-2 at 15:16 when the puck deflected in off his skate at the side of the net.

Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 4:35 of the third period with a wrist shot off the rush from inside the right face-off circle.

Duchene scored into the empty net at 17:35 from the defensive zone for the 4-2 final.

Carolina forward Michael Bunting appeared to make it 4-3 when he poked a rebound under Oettinger at 18:28, but Dallas successfully challenged for goaltender interference.

