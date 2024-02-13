Dadonov out indefinitely for Stars with lower-body fracture

Evgenii Dadonov will be out indefinitely for the Dallas Stars because of a lower-body fracture.

The forward was injured in a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He played 8:35, his last shift coming at 19:08 of the third period.

"[Dadonov] had an X-ray in Montreal, and it didn't show anything," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Tuesday. "He came back home, and it wasn't getting any better, so we had more detailed pictures taken so he's out for a while here. There's a fracture. They're making decisions now on whether screws have to be put in, things like that, but it's not good news."

Dadonov has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 50 games this season, including two goals in a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 7. He signed a two-year contract with Dallas on June 27 after he was acquired in a trade with Montreal on Feb. 26, 2023.

Dadonov had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 23 regular-season games following the trade and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

With Dadonov out, the Stars will likely insert Ty Dellandrea into the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW), on the fourth line with Radek Faksa and Craig Smith. Sam Steel is expected to take Dadonov's spot on the third line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston.

The Stars (32-14-6) have won five of their past six games and are first in the Central Division. They likely will recall a forward from Texas of the American Hockey League later in the week.