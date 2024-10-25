Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss

Necas has goal, assist for Carolina; Vladar makes 39 saves for Calgary

Hurricanes at Flames| Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes held on to end the Calgary Flames' season-opening six-game point streak with a 4-2 win at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Seth Jarvis, Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson scored for the Hurricanes (4-2-0), who have won four of five, including three of four, to open a season-long six-game road trip. Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves.

"It's good. There were some big wins," Necas said. "We've played some good teams, especially tonight. They hadn't lost in regulation yet until today. Just a good start. It's always nice when you start on time, and that's what we did today."

CAR@CGY: Necas wires one past Vladar stretching the lead to 3-0

Jonathan Huberdeau and Jake Bean scored, and Dan Vladar made 39 saves for the Flames (5-1-1).

"We know what we have in this locker room," Vladar said. "We have a bunch of really good leaders here and we are all really good friends, like one big family. We have no doubt in ourselves. We know we are good. We just have to play like the last 30 minutes."

Jarvis put Carolina up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 12:29 of the first period. He took a pass at the bottom of the left circle from Sebastian Aho, skated out and beat Vladar short side with a wrist shot over his blocker.

Roslovic made it 2-0 when he slid in the rebound of Brent Burns' point shot by Vladar's left pad 41 seconds into the second period.

CAR@CGY: Roslovic scores goal against Dan Vladar

Necas pushed it to 3-0 at 1:59. He corralled a long rebound and shot by Vladar's glove from just inside the top of the left circle for his 100th NHL goal.

"I think we were phenomenal until halfway through the game when it was 3-0 and they kind of took over," Necas said. "We weren't great in the second half but we battled through."

Bean cut the lead to 3-1 at 13:01 when his wrist shot from the point beat a screened Kochetkov. The goal came five seconds after Mikael Backlund won an offensive zone face-off.

Huberdeau made it 3-2 at 13:05 of the third period. Kochetkov stopped Rasmus Andersson's point shot with his left pad, but Huberdeau scored on the rebound from the edge of the crease.

"We were just a little flat for the first 25 minutes of the game, 30 minutes of the game," Calgary forward Blake Coleman said. "We gave a good team a few power-play opportunities and they cash in. But I thought the response was good. We were never out of the game. We came back and made it a one-goal game with a chance to tie it late. We've played with fire a little bit getting behind in some games, and you're not going to come back every time. Just take it as a lesson to start on time and go from there."

CAR@CGY: Jarvis turns and whips in PPG past Vladar

Robinson scored into an empty net at 18:43 for the 4-2 final.

"I think we got out to a pretty good start, obviously. Jumped up to a big lead in the second and I think they got to their game and we kind of fed into it a little bit," Robinson said. "They had their chances, and it's good that we found a way on the road to get a win."

NOTES: Aho has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak. ... Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere extended his point streak to five games (four goals, two assists).

