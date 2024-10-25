Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss

Necas pushed it to 3-0 at 1:59. He corralled a long rebound and shot by Vladar's glove from just inside the top of the left circle for his 100th NHL goal.

"I think we were phenomenal until halfway through the game when it was 3-0 and they kind of took over," Necas said. "We weren't great in the second half but we battled through."

Bean cut the lead to 3-1 at 13:01 when his wrist shot from the point beat a screened Kochetkov. The goal came five seconds after Mikael Backlund won an offensive zone face-off.

Huberdeau made it 3-2 at 13:05 of the third period. Kochetkov stopped Rasmus Andersson's point shot with his left pad, but Huberdeau scored on the rebound from the edge of the crease.

"We were just a little flat for the first 25 minutes of the game, 30 minutes of the game," Calgary forward Blake Coleman said. "We gave a good team a few power-play opportunities and they cash in. But I thought the response was good. We were never out of the game. We came back and made it a one-goal game with a chance to tie it late. We've played with fire a little bit getting behind in some games, and you're not going to come back every time. Just take it as a lesson to start on time and go from there."