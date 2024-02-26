Luukkonen, Sabres defeat Hurricanes in shootout 

Goalie makes 30 saves for Buffalo, which has won 3 straight

Recap: Hurricanes @ Sabres 2.25.24

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves, then stopped all four shootout attempts for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricans at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Casey Mittelstadt scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout for the Sabres (27-27-4), who have won three in a row for the first time this season. Jeff Skinner and Owen Power scored.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Tony DeAngelo scored for the Hurricanes (34-18-6), who have lost two straight after a four-game winning streak. Spencer Martin made 30 saves.

DeAngelo gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 2:40 of the first period. Necas passed it from behind the net to Michael Bunting below the left circle, who hit DeAngelo with a touch pass for a tap in at the right post.

Skinner tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:27 of the second period, putting in the rebound of Dylan Cozens’ point shot at the top of the crease.

Necas put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 14:42 of the third period with a one-timer through traffic from the left circle on the power play.

Power tied it 2-2 at 15:55 when took a pass from Peyton Krebs behind the net and beat Martin with a wrist shot from the slot.

