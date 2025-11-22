Hurricanes at Sabres projected lineups 

HURRICANES (14-5-2) at SABRES (8-9-4)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Alexander Nikishin, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Noah Ostlund

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Saturday. ... Kochetkov could start after he was scratched for a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Benson could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, but the Sabres will need to make a roster move in order to activate the forward from injured reserve.