Hurricanes at Sabres projected lineups 

HURRICANES (14-5-2) at SABRES (8-9-4)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Alexander Nikishin, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Isak Rosen -- Tyson Kozak -- Noah Ostlund
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Colten Ellis
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Saturday. ... Kochetkov could start after he was scratched for a 4-3 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Benson could return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, but the Sabres will need to make a roster move in order to activate the forward from injured reserve.