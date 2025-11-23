Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ BUF – 7:55 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No Goal Buffalo

Explanation:

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Buffalo’s Zach Benson’s skate contact with Frederik Andersen’s pad impaired his ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge