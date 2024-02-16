Hurricanes at Coyotes

HURRICANES (30-17-5) at COYOTES (23-25-4)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Adam Ruzicka
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. … Andersen, a goalie who has missed 41 games, resumed on-ice work during practice Thursday for the first time since leaving the lineup; his return remains uncertain. … Ingram, a goalie, is day to day; he left after two periods of a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Vejmelka. ... Coach Andre Tourigny moved Hayton up to the top line with Keller and Schmaltz and dropped McBain to the third line with Cooley and Guenther.