Hurricanes at Coyotes

HURRICANES (30-17-5) at COYOTES (23-25-4)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Josh Brown, Liam O’Brien, Adam Ruzicka

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. … Andersen, a goalie who has missed 41 games, resumed on-ice work during practice Thursday for the first time since leaving the lineup; his return remains uncertain. … Ingram, a goalie, is day to day; he left after two periods of a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Vejmelka. ... Coach Andre Tourigny moved Hayton up to the top line with Keller and Schmaltz and dropped McBain to the third line with Cooley and Guenther.