Hurricanes aiming 'to take the next step' this offseason, Aho says

Pickups in free agency could be option; defensemen Burns, Orlov each hope to return

Canes-talk

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho said he believes the Carolina Hurricanes are poised to strengthen their roster heading into the offseason.

"I do think we're in a good spot as an organization," the center said during exit interviews Friday, two days after the Hurricanes were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final. "We have tools to get better this offseason. I know the guys in that locker room are hard-working guys, and everyone is already thinking how, as a player, you can be better. But everyone keeps saying we have a lot of (NHL salary) cap space and we have assets. Hopefully we are able to take the next step from that department, too."

Carolina was eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday following a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes, who were swept by the Panthers in the Eastern Final in 2023, have advanced at least one round in the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons under coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The Hurricanes roster has changed dramatically since the end of the 2023-24 season. Last summer, the Hurricanes lost free agent forwards Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago Blackhawks) and Stefan Noesen (New Jersey Devils), along with defenseman Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators) and Brett Pesce (Devils). The losses were offset by the signing of free agent forwards Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson, as well as defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker.

"Last offseason, to be quite honest, I was kind of disappointed how it went,” Aho said. “We lost a couple guys that I'd like to see us keep. At the (NHL) trade deadline we tried to make a push. We do appreciate that the team wants us to get better. I feel like maybe making the right choices in the offseason (is important), picking up some pieces, so maybe you don't have to throw a Hail Mary at the deadline. You can maybe add some depth pieces, for example.

"It's exciting, and I do think we have really good pieces here, but also I think it's going to be a big offseason for us."

NHL Tonight reflects on the Hurricanes' season

Carolina made a blockbuster three-team trade Jan. 24, acquiring forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche, but the Hurricanes traded him to the Dallas Stars on March 7 when they were unable to sign him to a new contract. In return, Carolina received forward Logan Stankoven, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes will have decisions to make on two free agent defensemen; Brent Burns, who turned 40 on March 9, and Dmitry Orlov each expressed interest Friday in returning next season. Each can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Burns, who has not missed a game in his three seasons with Carolina, played on the top defense pair with Jaccob Slavin and had 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) and a plus-7 rating during the regular season and five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 playoff games.

"The hockey part is obviously incredible," Burns said. "The group here is really special. The young kids coming in are special. We love our time here. It's a special place. We'll see what happens. We love it here and would love for it to work out."

Orlov had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 76 games this season and four assists in 15 playoff games.

"When you spend two years here, you feel comfortable, so of course you want to stay, especially when I moved once (from the Washington Capitals),” the 33-year-old said. “It's not easy. It's hard to know new teammates, a new system. It kind of changes your life. You want to not worry about that and feel comfortable."

Defensemen Walker and Jalen Chatfield will not need surgery after each was injured during the playoffs; Chatfield sustained a hip injury and last played in Game 4 of Carolina’s second-round series against Washington, and Walker did not play after injuring his shoulder on a hit by Florida forward A.J. Greerin Game 2 of the conference final.

Related Content

Hurricanes eliminated from playoffs due to falling behind, lack of depth

Hurricanes beat at their own game by Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

Instant analysis: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Game 5

Panthers advance to 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final with Game 5 win against Hurricanes

Latest News

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe predictions for Panthers-Oilers by NHL.com

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 30

EDGE stats that can decide Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final

Palmieri signs 2-year contract to remain with Islanders

Marchand embracing new rat tradition with Panthers

Kekalainen joins Sabres front office as senior adviser 

Stars eliminated from playoffs after offense ran dry against Oilers

How Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers were built

NHL Foundation U.S. awards grants to 5 organizations for 2025

2025 Scouting Combine discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Oilers back in Final thanks to McDavid, 1st-round bounce-back

McDavid's series-clinching goal puts Oilers back in Stanley Cup Final

Stars stung by 3rd straight exit in Western Final with Game 5 loss

Panthers to play Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

Oilers come together during postseason to return to Stanley Cup Final

Oilers defeat Stars in Game 5, advance to 2nd straight Stanley Cup Final

Oettinger pulled from goal by Stars in 1st period of Game 5 against Oilers