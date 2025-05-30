Hurricanes aiming 'to take the next step' this offseason, Aho says

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho said he believes the Carolina Hurricanes are poised to strengthen their roster heading into the offseason.

"I do think we're in a good spot as an organization," the center said during exit interviews Friday, two days after the Hurricanes were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Final. "We have tools to get better this offseason. I know the guys in that locker room are hard-working guys, and everyone is already thinking how, as a player, you can be better. But everyone keeps saying we have a lot of (NHL salary) cap space and we have assets. Hopefully we are able to take the next step from that department, too."

The Hurricanes, who were swept by the Panthers in the Eastern Final in 2023, have advanced at least one round in the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons under coach Rod Brind'Amour.

The Hurricanes roster has changed dramatically since the end of the 2023-24 season. Last summer, the Hurricanes lost free agent forwards Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago Blackhawks) and Stefan Noesen (New Jersey Devils), along with defenseman Brady Skjei (Nashville Predators) and Brett Pesce (Devils). The losses were offset by the signing of free agent forwards Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson, as well as defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker.

"Last offseason, to be quite honest, I was kind of disappointed how it went,” Aho said. “We lost a couple guys that I'd like to see us keep. At the (NHL) trade deadline we tried to make a push. We do appreciate that the team wants us to get better. I feel like maybe making the right choices in the offseason (is important), picking up some pieces, so maybe you don't have to throw a Hail Mary at the deadline. You can maybe add some depth pieces, for example.

"It's exciting, and I do think we have really good pieces here, but also I think it's going to be a big offseason for us."