Hurricanes beat at their own game by Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Honesty is the best medicine at a time like this for the Carolina Hurricanes.

They are a good team that lost to a better team.

There's no shame in that, no shame in losing to the Florida Panthers, again, in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the Hurricanes, like every other team in the Eastern Conference, aren't as good as the Panthers. It's the truth now and it has been for three seasons.

That's why the Panthers are going back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season. That's why they still have a chance to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

"They're the standard, obviously," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

The Panthers needed five games in the Eastern Conference Final to get through the Hurricanes, who played arguably their best game in the best-of-7 series in Game 5 at Lenovo Center and still lost 5-3 on Wednesday to lose the series 4-1.

It's the second time in three years Carolina has lost to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. The Hurricanes were swept in 2023, losing all four games by one goal. At least they managed to pull out one win this time, but that's not really progress considering how the series went for them.

"That's a great hockey team," Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho said. "I mean, one team has beat them (in a playoff series) the past three seasons. We knew it was going to be a big test to try to beat them and we truly believed that we had what it takes, but obviously fell short yet again."

They did because the Panthers are just better at playing the simple but aggressive and pressure-filled style of hockey that the Hurricanes have been playing for seven seasons under Brind'Amour.

The teams are not mirror images of one another, but they're alike in what they want to do and their success rate is dependent on that.

"I see out, in, forecheck hard, wait for your chance, try to capitalize," Brind'Amour said. "I mean, it's hard hockey. If anything, we need to figure out how to get that much (more) to our game, but that's the standard right there. I feel like that's been our game for a long time. They kind of picked it up the last couple of years and made it that much better. So, that's what we've got to get to."

They did, which will only fuel the regret the Hurricanes will carry into the offseason. They did get to their game. They did play better than the Panthers for long stretches of Games 4 and 5.

It was too late.