Ovechkin hoping to rediscover scoring touch, energize Capitals for playoff push

Forward entered All-Star break with 9 goals in 44 games

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin was riding a camel in Dubai while on vacation with his family last week.

On Monday, he was the first player on the ice for the Washington Capitals in their first practice following the break for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

The Capitals resume play against the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS).

"I think the boys had a great time with their families, don't think about hockey, don't think about the system and all that kind of stuff," Ovechkin said. "It was a great week, and right now you can see everybody's fresh, everybody's happy to be back, and tomorrow it's going to be a great day to play hockey."

Whether Ovechkin found the answers to his season-long scoring woes in the Dubai desert remains to be seen. In Washington's 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 27, their final game before the break, the 38-year-old left wing had a goal and an assist in the final two minutes of the third period to help force overtime, giving him 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games.

Ovechkin is tied with Dylan Strome for the Capitals lead with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 44 games, but he hasn't produced offensively to his expectations in his 19th NHL season.

His nine goals stand out as the biggest oddity from his statistical line. Second in NHL history with 831 goals -- 63 behind Wayne Gretzky's League record of 894 -- he never has scored fewer than 32 goals (2010-11) during an 82-game season.

WSH@DAL: Ovechkin hammers PPG home to trim deficit

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 151 shots on goal, but his average of 3.43 shots per game is down 0.60 per game from last season, when he averaged 4.03 shots per game and led Washington with 42 goals to set an NHL record with his 13th 40-goal season. And his 6.0 percent shooting percentage this season is the lowest of his NHL career, and well below his 14.3 percent from last season.

"Obviously it's up to me what I have to do better to get those shots to go in," Ovechkin said. "But sometimes maybe you're not going to have 100 percent chances but you to have to use it. And then when the first goal goes in, you feel much [more] comfortable and you feel much better with your game."

A strong finish to the season from Ovechkin could boost the Capitals' chances of qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington (22-18-7) is five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division with 35 games remaining -- three more than the Flyers.

The Capitals might be in a better position if Ovechkin had scored more previously, but he's not their only player that's struggling offensively. Strome (19), Anthony Mantha (15) and Tom Wilson (12) are their only players in double figures in goals and Washington is 30th in the NHL with an average of 2.38 goals per game, ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks (2.08) and San Jose Sharks (2.08).

"I know his shooting percentage and all that stuff," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Would we have one or two more wins? Potentially, but you could also say that for a lot of guys. So I try to figure out, 'So why is that? Why his shooting percentage (low)?' That's where my sleepless nights are spent and mornings are. 'Why is his shooting percentage low this year? How can I help him?' We're working on some different things with getting him in situations to score more 5-on-5."

Ovechkin has scored two goals at 5-on-5. Carbery has tried moving him around on different lines, playing him mostly with Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov as his centers, but also trying him with Connor McMichael and Nic Dowd in the middle. He practiced on a line with Strome and Wilson on Monday.

Kuznetsov will be out of the lineup indefinitely while receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program.

Despite enduring long stretches without scoring, including an NHL career-long 14-game goal drought from Nov. 22-Dec. 20, Ovechkin has managed to hold any frustration he's felt in check.

"He’s acting like the veteran that he is," forward T.J. Oshie said. "He hasn't seemed like he's getting necessarily frustrated. I know that I've been through my fair share of not scoring at the pace that I want to, and when it comes down to that, I think attention to detail and affecting the games in other ways is very important. His presence alone is a factor for other teams. The scoring will start coming, and when it does you know not many people can score at the pace that he can."

Ovechkin said the lower-body injury that caused him to miss three games from Jan. 13-16 is "all good" now and sounded refreshed mentally and ready for the stretch drive.

After playing the Canadiens (20-21-8), their next four games are against the top four teams in the NHL in points -- the Florida Panthers (66 points) on Thursday, the Boston Bruins (71) on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks (71) on Sunday and the Colorado Avalanche (67) on Feb. 13.

"Obviously we want to be in a playoff spot," Ovechkin said. "We want to be fighting for the Cup. It's up to us what and how we want to play. If you look on our names on the lines, it's pretty good lines. It's up to us. We have to use our chances. We have to play smart on [defense], neutral zone, and don't make stupid mistakes, decisions that are going to cost us the game."

