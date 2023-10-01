Canucks 5, Oilers 2

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, Phillip Di Giuseppe had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser had four assists for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.

Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie scored, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the Oilers.

Erne gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 18:34 of the first period.

Hughes tied it 1-1 at 8:35 of the second period, batting in a pass from Di Giuseppe on a 2-on-1. He then gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 10:28 with a backhand.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal 40 seconds into the third period to make it 3-1.

Pettersson scored his own power-play goal to push it to 4-1 at 5:08, and Di Giuseppe made it 5-1 at 8:16.

Lavoie scored 26 seconds later to make it 5-2.