Boeser cleared to play for Canucks after blood clot in leg

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser has been cleared to resume playing after a blood clot in his leg forced the Vancouver Canucks forward and leading goal-scorer to miss their final game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boeser said Monday his offseason training was delayed because he remained on the blood thinners that sidelined him for a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 20 at Rogers Arena. The 27-year-old was on thinners for a few months and has since been cleared for contact.

"I could still skate and stuff, but I had to be careful just contact-wise," Boeser said at the Canucks' annual Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament, "but I've been off them for a little bit now and I've gotten to start doing contact toward the end of summer."

The injury first occurred blocking a shot in Game 1 against the Oilers but worsened as the series progressed. A scan the morning after Game 6 revealed a clot had moved from a small to deep vein.

Boeser will still have to be careful moving forward when it comes to travel and might wear compression devices on an airplane.

"You've got to kind of be safe on flights and make sure you're moving around and not sleeping and stuff," he said. "It's still something that we discuss within our training staff."

Boeser's seven playoff goals led the Canucks. His 12 points tied J.T. Miller for the team lead.

"It's obviously something we look back on and it was tough scenario, but I'm just happy that I can move forward and really focus on this season," Boeser said.

Boeser is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract ($6.65 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on July 1, 2022, He set NHL career highs in goals (40), points (73), power-play goals (16), power-play points (25) and plus/minus (plus-23) in 81 games last season, missing only the regular-season finale to rest before the playoffs began.

"Just let it play out," Boeser said. "Obviously coming off a blood clot, I think I've got a lot to prove, just kind of dealing with that little setback. So, I'm just focused on having a great camp again like I did last year, and trying to have a fast start to this season again."