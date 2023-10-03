Latest News

Camp Buzz: Krug to make preseason debut for Blues

Training Camp Buzz: Krug makes preseason debut for Blues
Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators blank Penguins

Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
Kings ‘Behind the Glass’ debuts tonight on NHL Network

‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
How 8 East teams can get back to playoffs

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage

EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 season preview

Flyers season preview: Healthy Couturier, Atkinson could provide spark
San Jose Sharks 2023-24 season preview

Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild
Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly rivals

Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly collegiate rivals
Hockeyville was meaningful for Senators' Batherson

Batherson, Senators make most of Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, Nova Scotia
Preseason roundup: Senators win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville
Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks

Training Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks
 Brandon Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown

Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown rink
Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

Recap: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs 10.2.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nick Suzuki scored 31 seconds into overtime and had two assists for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied past the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-4, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday.

Suzuki won it after Josh Anderson tied it 4-4 for Montreal with 41 seconds left in the third period.

Kirby Dach and Johnathan Kovacevic each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan had two assists for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 24 saves.

John Tavares scored twice, and Timothy Liljegren had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov allowed five goals on 26 shots.

Mattias Norlinder gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period, but Gregor tied it 1-1 at 7:13.

Tavares made it 2-1 on a power play for his first goal of the preseason at 12:10.

Domi scored his second goal of the preseason at 14:45 of the second period to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

Dach’s short-handed goal cut it to 3-2 at 19:48.

Tavares scored again at 11:38 of the third period to make it 4-2, but Kovacevic cut it to 4-3 at 13:43 before Anderson tied it in the final minute.