Canadiens 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

Suzuki won it after Josh Anderson tied it 4-4 for Montreal with 41 seconds left in the third period.

Kirby Dach and Johnathan Kovacevic each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan had two assists for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 24 saves.

John Tavares scored twice, and Timothy Liljegren had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov allowed five goals on 26 shots.

Mattias Norlinder gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:24 of the first period, but Gregor tied it 1-1 at 7:13.

Tavares made it 2-1 on a power play for his first goal of the preseason at 12:10.

Domi scored his second goal of the preseason at 14:45 of the second period to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

Dach’s short-handed goal cut it to 3-2 at 19:48.

Tavares scored again at 11:38 of the third period to make it 4-2, but Kovacevic cut it to 4-3 at 13:43 before Anderson tied it in the final minute.