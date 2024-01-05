Atkinson to return to Flyers lineup after healthy scratch

Cam Atkinson will return to the Philadelphia Flyers lineup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, SN) after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The 34-year-old forward has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 37 games but has gone 22 games without a goal. He has six assists during that span.

Atkinson said he spoke with coach John Tortorella prior to the game Thursday and understood the coach's reasons for sitting him out.

"I've been in the League a long time," he said. "I know when I'm on top of my game and when I'm not. [Tortorella] has given me opportunities to try to figure it out a little bit. Ultimately that's what I need to do. I take full ownership of the scratching, and deservedly so. I have to get back to playing with my energy and demanding the puck and wanting the puck and I've kind of let that slide in hoping things would come my way and obviously they haven't.

"When I'm on top of my game I'm one of the better players. I feel confident in myself, always have, always will be, no matter what people think or say. I'll get back to it."

In addition to his lack of offense, Atkinson took a tripping penalty at 18:31 of the second period against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Edmonton scored at 19:05 to take a 3-2 lead en route to a 5-2 victory.

However, Tortorella said it wasn't one singular event that led to Atkinson sitting out.

"Coaches don't bench players for one particular thing," Tortorella said. "I have too much respect for him. I'm very close with him, we spent so much time together. I cannot let him go down the road any further. We'll see if he can U-turn a little bit here and get back on the right road."

Tortorella coached Atkinson for six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets together, and Atkinson advocated for the Flyers to hire Tortorella in 2022.

Atkinson missed all of last season because of a herniated disk in his neck, but Tortorella said Atkinson's poor play isn't because of the injury. Atkinson also said his neck isn't a factor.

"Cam and I had a very frank conversation, as we always do," Tortorella said. "It's just wrong and I'm anxious to see how he reacts. With [Sean Couturier, who missed last season because of back surgery] and him, it's always on our mind what they went through as far as their injuries. The road [Atkinson] has gone down I don't think has anything to do with his injury."

Atkinson remains confident in his abilities and believes that he can benefit from being sat out for a game, as painful as it was.

"I didn't play at all last year," he said. "Not that that's an excuse but you get so excited to play at the start of the season, then you go through the lulls of the dog days ... sometimes you get away from what makes you successful in the league for a long time. Simple as being a healthy scratch, which [stinks], I don't wish that for anybody because it's a pretty crappy feeling, but at the same time it's a chance to look in the mirror and realize what I need to do to get back on my game.

"I have all the confidence in myself. I've had a couple good practices, scoring goals. Once i put the puck in the net everyone is going to stop talking."

Forward Morgan Frost, also scratched Thursday, will play Saturday.

The Flyers (19-13-6) have lost six of their past seven games (1-3-3).