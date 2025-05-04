Hill vs. Pickard goalie matchup in Western 2nd Round

Second chances, right side: Rebounds were the primary factor on 21 goals, which is well above the average of 11.7 percent for the over 8,500 goals tracked for this project since 2017, and 12 were scored on the blocker side. Almost all goalies move better one way than the other, and for most it’s typically worse to the blocker side. That appears to include Hill, who is more likely to lunge, reach and even dive in that direction than he is recovering to his glove side. This is reflected in the higher number of goals along the ice outside his right pad (14) compared to his left (7). Add in a tendency to kick at low shots with the right pad, which adds a delay to recovery and puts more rebounds into the middle rather than angling them into the corner, along with softer pads that tend to keep the puck inside the dots, leading to traditional pass-off-pad rush chances producing several goals this season.

High glove? With the biggest numbers in both the regular season and playoff goal chart over the glove, don’t be surprised to see the Oilers targeting the glove side on open looks and rush chances. Hill uses a traditional ‘handshake’ glove position, holding it near his hip, and can leave his elbow behind his body at times, making high glove a better target than over the pad.

Laterals up high: Hill has long excelled against east-west attacks, with above average results on dangerous plays across the middle of the ice that force a goalie to move side to side. It’s partly a function of playing deeper in his crease than many of his peers, which creates shorter paths and pushes on the side-to-side passes below the hash marks. He does, however, come further out and time his retreats on rush chances, so making early passes higher in the zone increase both the distance he must travel across the ice to beat the pass and the odds of scoring.

Low-high scrambles: Hill also posted good numbers on scrambles and bounces off teammates over the years, but they did account for 18 goals this season and forcing him to work in and out of his posts on plays near or below the goal line is a good way to create that chaos. He sometimes leaves his inside leg below the goal line when using RVH to seal his short-side post, which can leave him reaching and late on low-high passes or sharp-angle attacks. It also limits his ability to push up to the crossbar on that short-side post, and his skate-on-post integration creates a gap between the bottom of the pad and the post that led to two goals this season, both trends that players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are capable of exploiting.

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers

Pickard took over for Stuart Skinner in the third period of Game 1 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings and subsequently won the next four starts to eliminate the Kings and stake his claim to the starting job to start the second round. His backup status in the regular season means there are only 85 goals to look at, but the popular Pickard produced great results behind a team that appears to battle as hard for him defensively as he does for them in the crease.