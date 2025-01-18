Flames at Jets projected lineups

FLAMES (21-16-7) at JETS (31-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti
Dominic Toninato -- David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Flames coach Ryan Huska said Saturday there would be lineup changes but would not divulge specifics; Calgary had dressed the same lineup the previous three games. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Miller is expected to return after missing five games with a fractured larynx. ... Fleury, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, skated with the team for the first time Saturday, in a regular jersey. ... Comrie will make his first start since making 21 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 10.