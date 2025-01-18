Flames at Jets projected lineups

FLAMES (21-16-7) at JETS (31-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti

Dominic Toninato -- David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Flames coach Ryan Huska said Saturday there would be lineup changes but would not divulge specifics; Calgary had dressed the same lineup the previous three games. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Miller is expected to return after missing five games with a fractured larynx. ... Fleury, a defenseman who has missed 10 games, skated with the team for the first time Saturday, in a regular jersey. ... Comrie will make his first start since making 21 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 10.