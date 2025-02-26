Ovechkin scores goal No. 883 in Capitals' loss to Flames

With 30 goals in 42 games this season, Ovechkin is 12 away from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record with 24 games remaining in the regular season. He also extended his NHL record for 30-goal seasons to 19.

Ovechkin’s fourth goal in two games came on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle during a power play and pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 4:52 of the third period.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 22nd goal of the season for the Flames (28-21-8), who have won two games in a row after losing three straight. Dan Vladar made 26 saves.

Logan Thompson made 22 saves for the Capitals (38-12-8), who had their eight-game point streak (5-0-3) end.

Washington had earned a point in 16 straight home games (11-0-5) and had not lost in regulation at Capital One Arena since Nov. 23 against the New Jersey Devils (3-2).

Martin Pospisil’s goal gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 11:47 of the first period. Ilya Solovyov’s shot from along the left boards deflected off Washington forward Nic Dowd in front and then off Pospisil’s right leg and past Thompson.

Matt Coronato increased the lead to 2-0 at 16:42 when he caught up to a puck sent down the ice by defenseman Kevin Bahl and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Huberdeau scored on the rebound of Nazem Kadri’s shot at 15:32 of the third period for the 3-1 final.