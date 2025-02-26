Ovechkin scores goal No. 883 in Capitals' loss to Flames

Forward moves within 12 of passing Gretzky for all-time mark, extends NHL record for 30 goal seasons to 19

Flames at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 883rd NHL goal in the Washington Capitals' 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

With 30 goals in 42 games this season, Ovechkin is 12 away from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record with 24 games remaining in the regular season. He also extended his NHL record for 30-goal seasons to 19.

Ovechkin’s fourth goal in two games came on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle during a power play and pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 4:52 of the third period.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 22nd goal of the season for the Flames (28-21-8), who have won two games in a row after losing three straight. Dan Vladar made 26 saves.

Logan Thompson made 22 saves for the Capitals (38-12-8), who had their eight-game point streak (5-0-3) end.

Washington had earned a point in 16 straight home games (11-0-5) and had not lost in regulation at Capital One Arena since Nov. 23 against the New Jersey Devils (3-2).

Martin Pospisil’s goal gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 11:47 of the first period. Ilya Solovyov’s shot from along the left boards deflected off Washington forward Nic Dowd in front and then off Pospisil’s right leg and past Thompson.

Matt Coronato increased the lead to 2-0 at 16:42 when he caught up to a puck sent down the ice by defenseman Kevin Bahl and scored on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Huberdeau scored on the rebound of Nazem Kadri’s shot at 15:32 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 883, now 12 from breaking NHL record

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Brink gets 4 points, Flyers cruise past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Red Wings score 3 unanswered, rally past Wild to stay hot 

Brodzinski scores twice, Rangers ease past Islanders

Lightning defeat Oilers, push winning streak to 6

Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally late to defeat Bruins

Sabres score 3 straight in 3rd period to rally past Ducks

Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Montembeault makes 20 saves, Canadiens shut out Hurricanes

Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for 19th time with Capitals

Sabres analyst Ray broadcasts from top of arena after puck to face

Buzz: Brady Tkachuk questionable for Senators against Jets on Wednesday

Oilers fans show out at MLB spring training game in Tampa

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

LA Strong charity game 'full-circle moment' for first responder

NHL Trade Buzz: Road trip likely to determine whether Flames buy or sell 