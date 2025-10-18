Flames at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLAMES (1-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost --Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)
Status report
Huberdeau is expected to make his regular-season debut after missing the Flames' first five games with an undisclosed injury; he will skate on the top line. ... Bean replaces Pachal on the third defense pair. … Forward Matvei Gridin was sent to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday … Hill will start after Schmid allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Howden, a center, will miss his third straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, will miss his fifth in a row; each is day to day.