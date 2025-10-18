Flames at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLAMES (1-4-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost --Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body)

Status report

Huberdeau is expected to make his regular-season debut after missing the Flames' first five games with an undisclosed injury; he will skate on the top line. ... Bean replaces Pachal on the third defense pair. … Forward Matvei Gridin was sent to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday … Hill will start after Schmid allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Howden, a center, will miss his third straight game and Hanifin, a defenseman, will miss his fifth in a row; each is day to day.