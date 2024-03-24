Hoglander scores twice, Canucks defeat Flames

Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland each had two assists, Elias Lindholm scored in his first game against his former team and Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Canucks (45-18-8), who have won three in a row and are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (33-31-5) in his first game back from a lower-body injury that kept him out five games. Calgary has lost two in a row and five of their past seven.

Hoglander put the Canucks ahead 1-0 just 48 seconds into game. Garland gained the zone and carried the puck to the left circle before passing to Pettersson at the right dot, who passed back across to Hoglander for a tap-in at the far edge of the crease.

Hoglander made it 2-0 at 8:16 of the second period on a breakaway deke to the backhand over the outstretched left pad of Markstrom.

Hoglander has scored all of his NHL career-high 22 goals this season at even strength, tied for 16th in the League, and tied with J.T. Miller for the team lead.

Rasmus Andersson pulled Calgary to 2-1 with 1:29 left in the second period on a rush shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Miller made it 3-1 at 16:42 of the third period with a one-timer on a power play after he drew a penalty being tripped on a partial breakaway.

Lindholm scored into an empty net with 1:10 left to make it 4-1. It was his first game against his former team since being traded to the Canucks on Jan. 31. He played 418 games with the Flames.

Joel Hanley scored on a screened shot off the left boards with 18 seconds left for the 4-2 final.