Flames at Canucks

FLAMES (0-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Yegor Sharangovich

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Daniel Sprong

Danton Heinen -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Pius Suter

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

Sharangovich, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday and is week to week; he was injured late in the Flames' final preseason game on Friday. … Honzek will make his NHL debut in Sharangovich’s spot on the top line. ... Canucks coach Rick Tocchet indicated Raty could play in place of Suter, who he said is “not 100 percent” but “could play.” … Demko, a goalie, has been skating since training camp as he continues to recover from an injury sustained in the first game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs but there is no timeline for his return. … Joshua, a forward who had successful surgery during the offseason, is skating on his own and will join Vancouver on a four-game road trip that starts at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

