Flames at Canucks 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (33-30-5) at CANUCKS (44-18-8)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk, Matt Coronato

Injured: Dan Vladar (hip)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Ian Cole (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

Markstrom will return and start after missing five games with a lower-body injury. ...  that has kept him out five games since he last played March 9. …  Coach Ryan Huska said Zary could return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, and line rushes in practice Friday indicated that will be the case. … Lindholm took a maintenance day and did not practice Friday but took part in an optional morning skate Saturday and said he will play against his former team for the first time since being traded to the Canucks on Jan. 31. … DeSmith will make his fifth straight start. ... Cole, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

