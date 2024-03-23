Flames at Canucks 

FLAMES (33-30-5) at CANUCKS (44-18-8)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk, Matt Coronato
Injured: Dan Vladar (hip)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty
Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Ian Cole (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)
Status report
Markstrom will return and start after missing five games with a lower-body injury. ... that has kept him out five games since he last played March 9. … Coach Ryan Huska said Zary could return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury, and line rushes in practice Friday indicated that will be the case. … Lindholm took a maintenance day and did not practice Friday but took part in an optional morning skate Saturday and said he will play against his former team for the first time since being traded to the Canucks on Jan. 31. … DeSmith will make his fifth straight start. ... Cole, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.