Flames at Canucks

FLAMES (37-38-5) at CANUCKS (49-22-9)
10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Andrew Mangiapane
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Dryden Hunt
Matt Coronato -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: None
Status report
Markstrom will start after Wolf started the previous two games. … Klapka was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play in place of Duehr, a forward. … Solovyov will reenter the lineup Okhotiuk, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous two games. … Demko will return and start after missing 14 games with a knee injury. … Goalie Arturs Silovs, who was with the Canucks on an emergency recall while Demko was injured, was reassigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.