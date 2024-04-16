Flames at Canucks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (37-38-5) at CANUCKS (49-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Nikita Zadorov

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: None

Status report

Markstrom will start after Wolf started the previous two games. … Klapka was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play in place of Duehr, a forward. … Solovyov will reenter the lineup Okhotiuk, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous two games. … Demko will return and start after missing 14 games with a knee injury. … Goalie Arturs Silovs, who was with the Canucks on an emergency recall while Demko was injured, was reassigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

