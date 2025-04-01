Flames at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (35-26-12) at UTAH (33-29-12)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Connor Zary (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Nick DeSimone -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli

Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body), Olli Maatta (lower body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters. ... Maatta, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

