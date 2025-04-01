Flames at Utah projected lineups

FLAMES (35-26-12) at UTAH (33-29-12)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Anthony Mantha (knee), Connor Zary (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Nick DeSimone -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli
Injured: Liam O’Brien (lower body), Olli Maatta (lower body)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters. ... Maatta, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.