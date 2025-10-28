Flames at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (2-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Adam Klapka

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Joseph Woll, Sammy Blais

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

Coronato will return after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Nylander is a game-time decision after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a lower-body injury. If he can't play, Blais is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on October 6. … Jarnkrok is day to day.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks

NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins

Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Foerster living up to Crosby's scouting report, excelling with Flyers

Ferraro talks Olympics, 'Frozen Frenzy' in Q&A with NHL.com

ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' highlights according to NHL.com writers

Development of young players dependent on team plans

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Crosby reaches 1,700 points with Penguins

Penguins statement on fan incident at PPG Paints Arena

Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Penguins show off furry friends at pregame arrivals