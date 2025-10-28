Flames at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLAMES (2-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1)

6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Adam Klapka

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Joseph Woll, Sammy Blais

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

Coronato will return after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Nylander is a game-time decision after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a lower-body injury. If he can't play, Blais is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on October 6. … Jarnkrok is day to day.