Flames at Maple Leafs projected lineups

FLAMES (2-7-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1)
6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Morgan Frost
Joel Farabee -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Adam Klapka
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan
Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Brandon Carlo
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Joseph Woll, Sammy Blais
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
Coronato will return after being a healthy scratch in a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. … Nylander is a game-time decision after missing a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a lower-body injury. If he can't play, Blais is expected to make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on October 6. … Jarnkrok is day to day.