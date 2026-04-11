Flames at Kraken projected lineups

FLAMES (32-37-9) at KRAKEN (33-34-11)
7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Connor Zary -- John Beecher -- Aydar Suniev
Victor Olofsson -- Tyson Gross -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Blake Coleman, Martin Pospisil
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Nikke Kokko
Victor Ostman
Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Ben Meyers, Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Murray
Injured: Shane Wright (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Wiebe is expected to to make his NHL debut; he signed an entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday following North Dakota's elimination in the NCAA Frozen Four. ... Kokko is expected to make is first NHL start. … With goalies Daccord, Grubauer and Murray out, Ostman was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will back up Kokko.