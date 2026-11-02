Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (6-8-0) at SHARKS (7-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN+, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin – Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Arsenii Sergeev

Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley

Injured: Devin Cooley (lower body), Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ivar Stenberg -- Filip Bystedt -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Nolan Allan -- Dmitry Orlov

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Libor Hajek, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)

Status report

Stromgren, a forward, will come in for Tsyplakov and make his season debut for the Flames. ... Wennberg, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate in a non-contact jersey for the first time. ... Gaudette will return to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Dellandrea will come out.