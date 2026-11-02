Flames at Sharks projected lineups

FLAMES (6-8-0) at SHARKS (7-7-1)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN+, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin – Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Arsenii Sergeev
Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley
Injured: Devin Cooley (lower body), Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ivar Stenberg -- Filip Bystedt -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba
Nolan Allan -- Dmitry Orlov
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Libor Hajek, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)
Status report
Stromgren, a forward, will come in for Tsyplakov and make his season debut for the Flames. ... Wennberg, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate in a non-contact jersey for the first time. ... Gaudette will return to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Dellandrea will come out.