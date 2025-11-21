Honzek expected to be out rest of season for Flames after surgery

Sam Honzek is expected to be out the rest of the season for the Calgary Flames after having surgery Thursday to repair an upper-body injury.

The recovery time for the 21-year-old rookie forward is up to six months.

"Everything went well and we're expecting a full recovery, but unfortunate news, for sure," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Friday.

"It was leaning in that direction. The player has to make decisions along with our medical team as to what's the best route for a player to go, and I think with a young guy, you want to make sure you're doing things the right way.

"The positive part about it is, his rehab's going to be done here, with our guys ... So to me, it's the best recovery that a player's going to be able to have. It's also a situation where you're not getting something done in the summertime, where you're going to miss a length of time to start the next season, so this, for me, in an unfortunate situation, is the best path forward for him and for us."

Honzek has been out since he collided with Flames teammate Mikael Backlund in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 15. He had previously been week to week because of the injury.

Honzek could have been a candidate to make Slovakia’s team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but will no longer be able to participate.

Selected by the Flames with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Honzek has four points (two goals, two assists) in 18 games this season after having no points in five games last season.