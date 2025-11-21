Honzek expected to be out rest of season for Flames after surgery

Forward has upper-body injury repaired, was candidate to play for Slovakia in Olympics

Sam Honzek injury

© Gerry Thomas/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Sam Honzek is expected to be out the rest of the season for the Calgary Flames after having surgery Thursday to repair an upper-body injury.

The recovery time for the 21-year-old rookie forward is up to six months.

"Everything went well and we're expecting a full recovery, but unfortunate news, for sure," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Friday.

"It was leaning in that direction. The player has to make decisions along with our medical team as to what's the best route for a player to go, and I think with a young guy, you want to make sure you're doing things the right way.

"The positive part about it is, his rehab's going to be done here, with our guys ... So to me, it's the best recovery that a player's going to be able to have. It's also a situation where you're not getting something done in the summertime, where you're going to miss a length of time to start the next season, so this, for me, in an unfortunate situation, is the best path forward for him and for us."

Honzek has been out since he collided with Flames teammate Mikael Backlund in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 15. He had previously been week to week because of the injury.

Honzek could have been a candidate to make Slovakia’s team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but will no longer be able to participate.

Selected by the Flames with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Honzek has four points (two goals, two assists) in 18 games this season after having no points in five games last season.

Latest News

Hellebuyck out 4-6 weeks for Jets, to have knee surgery

NHL Status Report: Josi could return for Predators this weekend

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 21

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

State Your Case: Panthers or Oilers to get game together, go on deep run 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Rantanen of Stars fined for embellishment

EDGE stats: Surprise 2026 NHL Awards contenders

Blackhawks back in black jerseys to commemorate Centennial season

Skinner focused on wins, not stats for struggling Oilers

DeBrincat believes 'I should be on that team' for U.S. at Olympics

NHL On Tap: Penguins resume play after Global Series, host Wild

Robertson extends goal streak to 5, Stars defeat Canucks

Batherson breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators edge Ducks

Askarov, Sharks recover to top Kings in shootout

MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche edge Rangers to extend point streak to 11

Eichel gets 3 points, Golden Knights defeat Mammoth to extend point streak to 5