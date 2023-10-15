Penguins score 5 in 3rd period, defeat Flames 

Rust scored twice, Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists, and Evgeni Malkin and Smith each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (2-1-0), who won 4-0 at the Washington Capitals on Friday. Kris Letang added two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves in his first start for Pittsburgh after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract on July 1.

“I thought we were stiffer on the puck in the third,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We just made better decisions on the entries. We ended up scoring off that opening draw. We got a lot of juice off that, for sure.”

Matt Coronato scored his first NHL goal, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames (1-1-0). Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

"The hard part is we had a good first two periods, played a good solid road game to start. You let momentum get away from you,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Whether we let it get away or we kind of gave it to them, however you want to put it, it happened.”

Rust tied it 1-1 after Letang sent a shot off the end boards, collecting the loose puck for a wrist shot at the right post 18 seconds into the third. Smith, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights via trade on June 28, scored in a second straight game 23 seconds later to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 with a shot from the slot off a cross-ice pass from Malkin.