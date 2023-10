Flames at Penguins

Status report

Mangiapane will elevate from third-line left wing to right wing on Calgary’s first line with Dube moving from that spot to right wing on the second line. … Sharangovich will be fourth-line center, trading places with Ruzicka, after playing left wing on the second line in a season-opening 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. ... The Penguins did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Nedeljkovic could start and make his Pittsburgh debut after Jarry made 19 saves in a 4-0 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday.