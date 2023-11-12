Latest News

Senators score 2 in 3rd, pull away from Flames

Chartier scores NHL 1st goal in 5 years for Ottawa; Wolf makes 34 saves for Calgary

Recap: Flames at Senators 11.11.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Rourke Chartier scored his first goal in over five years, Tim Stützle had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Senators (6-7-0), who outshot the Flames 38-25.

Blake Coleman scored and Dustin Wolf made 34 saves in his season debut for the Flames (4-8-2).

Mathieu Joseph tipped a Jake Sanderson point shot to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 11:21 of the first period. It was Joseph’s fourth goal of the season, surpassing his total for 2022-23 (three in 56 games).

Batherson batted a rebound out of the air crashing the net on the power play to make it 2-0 at 3:07 of the second period. It was Batherson’s third goal in four games.

Coleman finished on a cross-ice pass from Martin Pospisil into an open net on a 2-on-1 to cut it to 2-1 at 15:52.

Chartier scored on a tic-tac-toe passing play with Batherson and Dominik Kubalik to make it 3-1 at 3:50 of the third period. It was Chartier’s first NHL goal since Oct. 28, 2018, when he was a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Travis Hamonic one-timed a pass from Stützle at the top of the slot for the 4-1 final at 5:12.