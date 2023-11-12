Senators score 2 in 3rd, pull away from Flames

Rourke Chartier scored his first goal in over five years, Tim Stützle had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Senators (6-7-0), who outshot the Flames 38-25.

Blake Coleman scored and Dustin Wolf made 34 saves in his season debut for the Flames (4-8-2).

Mathieu Joseph tipped a Jake Sanderson point shot to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 11:21 of the first period. It was Joseph’s fourth goal of the season, surpassing his total for 2022-23 (three in 56 games).

Batherson batted a rebound out of the air crashing the net on the power play to make it 2-0 at 3:07 of the second period. It was Batherson’s third goal in four games.

Coleman finished on a cross-ice pass from Martin Pospisil into an open net on a 2-on-1 to cut it to 2-1 at 15:52.

Chartier scored on a tic-tac-toe passing play with Batherson and Dominik Kubalik to make it 3-1 at 3:50 of the third period. It was Chartier’s first NHL goal since Oct. 28, 2018, when he was a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Travis Hamonic one-timed a pass from Stützle at the top of the slot for the 4-1 final at 5:12.