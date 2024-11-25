Flames at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (12-6-3) at SENATORS (8-11-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Nick Cousins

Michael Amadio -- Zack Ostapchuk -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Status report

The Flames will use the same lineup as their 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Bean, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. … Zub, a defenseman, will be out “for a while” with a fracture in his foot. He will be replaced by Hamonic. … Ostapchuk was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday after forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers.

