Flames at Senators projected lineups

FLAMES (12-6-3) at SENATORS (8-11-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Nick Cousins
Michael Amadio -- Zack Ostapchuk -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Nick Jensen
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: None
Injured: Noah Gregor (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)
Status report
The Flames will use the same lineup as their 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Bean, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. … Zub, a defenseman, will be out “for a while” with a fracture in his foot. He will be replaced by Hamonic. … Ostapchuk was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Sunday after forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers.