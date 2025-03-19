Kadri has goal, assist, Flames defeat Rangers to end 3-game skid

Matt Coronato also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists for the Flames (31-25-11), who lost 10 of their previous 15 games (5-6-4), including 6-2 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in the opener of a four-game road trip. Dan Vladar made 12 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored to extend his season-high point streak to 10 games for the Rangers (33-30-6), who have lost their past two, both at home. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves.

Panarin scored his 30th goal of the season at 1:13 of the first period to give New York a 1-0 lead. Urho Vaakanainen sent a pass from the Rangers blue line through the neutral zone to Panarin, who scored on a 2-on-1 with Vincent Trocheck with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Panarin has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during his 10-game streak.

Kadri tied it 1-1 at 10:22, knocking in a rebound in front after Shesterkin made the initial save on Weegar’s backhand attempt.

Coronato gave Calgary a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 18:03 when he took a pass from Kadri, spun and sent a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle past Shesterkin.

The Rangers were limited to three shots on goal in the second period, including none in the last 11:01.

Chris Kreider had a chance to tie it for New York at 7:46 of the third period, but Vladar got across the crease to gobble up a one-timer from the slot after a feed from Panarin.

Shesterkin kept it a one-goal game at 13:26 when he stretched out his right pad to deny Jonathan Huberdeau’s redirection of a feed from Morgan Frost.