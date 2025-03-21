Flames at Islanders projected lineups

FLAMES (32-25-11) at ISLANDERS (32-28-8)
4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Adam Boqvist, Scott Mayfield
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Status report
Coleman, Pospisil, Weegar and Wolf each did not practice with the Flames on Friday because of maintenance; each is expected to play. ... Romanov is expected to return after missing two games with an illness; if he plays, Mayfield would come out of the lineup. ... Hogberg will start after Sorokin started the previous five games.