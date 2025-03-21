Flames at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (32-25-11) at ISLANDERS (32-28-8)

4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Daniil Miromanov, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Adam Boqvist, Scott Mayfield

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Status report

Coleman, Pospisil, Weegar and Wolf each did not practice with the Flames on Friday because of maintenance; each is expected to play. ... Romanov is expected to return after missing two games with an illness; if he plays, Mayfield would come out of the lineup. ... Hogberg will start after Sorokin started the previous five games.

