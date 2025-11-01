Bunting gets 3 points in 1st, Predators hold off Flames to end skid at 3

Marchessault pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 14:17. He took a pass from Bunting on a 3-on-2 rush and beat Wolf on the forehand in front of the net.

“I thought our first period was good,” Bunting said. “We just played fast. I liked what our line did, we just kind of hounded them and were able to turn a couple of pucks over and we were fortunate to get rewarded there.”

Huberdeau cut it to 3-1 at 4:39 of the third period on a rebound of a shot by Jake Bean.

“If you look at it, they scored two goals on one shift and then they get the power-play goal,” Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Obviously it’s frustrating with our record. The effort is there, but the execution just isn’t.”

Farabee made it 3-2 at 11:57 with a one-timer from the right circle on a feed from Nazem Kadri.

“At times during games, we get in our own way,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “That’s the hard part right now. We have to move past things like that. Whether it’s a turnover or trying for an opportunity that isn’t there at a certain time, it’s come back at times to hurt us. And I think we get in our own way in those situations.”

Filip Forsberg scored an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 4-2 final.

“I liked how we closed the last five or six, seven or eight minutes of the game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we closed it the right way. So it was good for us to go through it because we haven’t really had a three-goal lead very often here.”

NOTES: Wood became the first Predators player since Philip Tomasino (two points in the second period on March 13, 2022) to record a multipoint period at age 20 or younger. … Saros has started 11 of Nashville’s first 13 games. … Nashville defenseman Roman Josi missed his fifth consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. … Predators forward Cole Smith left the game in the first period because of an upper-body injury and did not return. There was no update.