Coronato ties it late, lifts Flames past Canadiens in OT

Coronato drove in on the rush after retrieving the puck off the face-off at center ice and shot past Sam Montembeault from the left circle to win it. He tied it 2-2 with his first goal at 17:14 of the third.

Connor Zary also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 21 saves for the Flames (7-5-1), who had lost five of six.

Joel Armia had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Montembeault made 32 saves for the Canadiens (4-7-2), who have lost four straight and eight of nine.

Zary put Calgary up 1-0 at 4:20 of the second period. He scored from the slot on a loose puck after Daniil Miromanov’s one-timer from the top of the left circle struck Nazim Kadri in front of the net.

Brendan Gallagher tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 16:23 when he shot between Wolf’s pad. He was left alone in front of the net to receive Armia’s flipped backhand pass from the left corner.

Armia gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 5:56 of the third. He snapped a wrist shot over Wolf’s right shoulder after taking Jake Evans’ pass on a 2-on-1 with the Flames on a power play.

Gallagher had a potential second goal at 11:39 waved off after a Calgary challenge determined Josh Anderson was offside on the play.