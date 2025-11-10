Wallstedt makes 35 saves, Wild shut out Flames

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Johansson, who played his 1,000th NHL game, extended his career-high point streak to nine games for the Wild (7-7-3), who have won two straight and four of their past five.

“I thought it was a hard fought game by both teams,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I didn’t think there was a lot of easy ice. I thought there were pushes where they had some momentum, did some things. I thought that we dug in defensively at times. I thought we had some pushes, and they did the same. So, I thought it was hard fought battle by both teams.”

Devin Cooley made 17 saves for the Flames (4-11-2), who have been shut out in back-to-back games following a 4-0 loss to Chicago on Nov. 7.

“I liked a lot of our game tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “Again, we’re not finding a way to score, which you have to do. In close games like this, you’ve gotta find a way to get one by, that goes without saying. But I did like a lot of our game tonight.”

Cooley kept it scoreless with a glove save on a Jonas Brodin slap shot at 12:36 of the first period.

Wallstedt denied Jonathan Huberdeau on the breakaway at 5:02 of the second period to keep the score 0-0.

“They scored goals. We didn’t,” Flames forward Mikael Backlund said. “We got some looks. Didn’t bury it. Hard to win when you don’t score goals.”

Boldy gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead, finishing a give-and-go from Johansson up the slot at 13:47. Johansson has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in the streak.