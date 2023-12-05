Markstrom week to week with fractured finger for Flames

Jacob Markstrom is week to week for the Calgary Flames because of a fractured finger.

The 33-year-old goalie, who will not require surgery, was injured during practice Monday after making a sprawling save. He was able to get up and skate off the ice holding his right hand, without his blocker, and in pain, according to the Calgary Sun.

"The great thing about Jacob's injury is it's not as bad as it seems," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday. "Week to week, but you could see him one week, could be shortly thereafter. It's not something we're expecting will be long term, which is a great thing. ... He wanted to play tonight, still. That's the way he is. You love it about him. I don't know if relieved is the right answer. I don't anticipate him being out all that long knowing him."

Markstrom is 6-8-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 16 games (all starts) this season.

"He's been playing really well," Flames captain Mikael Backlund said. "You can tell he's very confident and poised on the ice this year. He's had a really good start. We would've liked to win more games in front of him but he's been playing really well this year."

Dustin Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old is 10-3-0 with a 2.50 GAA, .920 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 AHL games this season. He made one start for the Flames this season when he allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 11.

"Obviously terrible thing to happen to 'Marky' yesterday, but it's a good opportunity for myself to hopefully get an opportunity to play some games and just be around this atmosphere and the guys," Wolf said after the morning skate Tuesday.

Calgary also has Dan Vladar, who is 4-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .883 save percentage in seven starts this season.

"It's opportunity," Vladar said. "[Wolf] deserves it, too. We've talked a lot about our goaltenders here over the last year and a half, really, that we feel like we have three guys that are capable of being No. 1 guys. Now when doors open a little bit, it's up to that player to make sure that door doesn't close. Whether you're talking about Danny or Wolfie, they have to push it open further and they have to make some difficult decisions. That's now on them a little bit. The door has opened a crack because of an injury to Jacob, and now it's up to them to really push and take advantage of their opportunity."

Vladar is expected to start for the Flames (10-11-3), who are fourth in the Pacific Division, against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSN, BSWI).

"We have good goaltenders," Huska said. "Jacob's injury just opens the door for opportunity for both Danny and Dusty. We're not concerned in that regard."

NHL.com independent correspondent Aaron Vickers contributed to this report