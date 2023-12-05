Markstrom week to week with fractured finger for Flames

Goalie injured during practice; Wolf recalled from AHL, will team with Vladar

Jacob Markstrom CGY broken finger

© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jacob Markstrom is week to week for the Calgary Flames because of a fractured finger.

The 33-year-old goalie, who will not require surgery, was injured during practice Monday after making a sprawling save. He was able to get up and skate off the ice holding his right hand, without his blocker, and in pain, according to the Calgary Sun.

"The great thing about Jacob's injury is it's not as bad as it seems," Flames coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday. "Week to week, but you could see him one week, could be shortly thereafter. It's not something we're expecting will be long term, which is a great thing. ... He wanted to play tonight, still. That's the way he is. You love it about him. I don't know if relieved is the right answer. I don't anticipate him being out all that long knowing him."

Markstrom is 6-8-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 16 games (all starts) this season.

"He's been playing really well," Flames captain Mikael Backlund said. "You can tell he's very confident and poised on the ice this year. He's had a really good start. We would've liked to win more games in front of him but he's been playing really well this year."

Dustin Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old is 10-3-0 with a 2.50 GAA, .920 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 AHL games this season. He made one start for the Flames this season when he allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 11.

"Obviously terrible thing to happen to 'Marky' yesterday, but it's a good opportunity for myself to hopefully get an opportunity to play some games and just be around this atmosphere and the guys," Wolf said after the morning skate Tuesday.

Calgary also has Dan Vladar, who is 4-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .883 save percentage in seven starts this season.

"It's opportunity," Vladar said. "[Wolf] deserves it, too. We've talked a lot about our goaltenders here over the last year and a half, really, that we feel like we have three guys that are capable of being No. 1 guys. Now when doors open a little bit, it's up to that player to make sure that door doesn't close. Whether you're talking about Danny or Wolfie, they have to push it open further and they have to make some difficult decisions. That's now on them a little bit. The door has opened a crack because of an injury to Jacob, and now it's up to them to really push and take advantage of their opportunity."

Vladar is expected to start for the Flames (10-11-3), who are fourth in the Pacific Division, against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSN, BSWI).

"We have good goaltenders," Huska said. "Jacob's injury just opens the door for opportunity for both Danny and Dusty. We're not concerned in that regard."

NHL.com independent correspondent Aaron Vickers contributed to this report

Latest News

Kings' road to fast start began in Australia

Kings' fast start began with trip to Australia, Robitaille says
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 5 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 5
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 5

NHL On Tap: Red Wings visit Sabres, look for 3rd straight win
Buffalo Tage Thompson playing status to return against Detroit 

Thompson set to return for Sabres against Red Wings
St Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 4

Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT
Washington Capitals Arizona Coyotes game recap December 4

Coyotes score 5 in 1st period, shut out Capitals for 5th straight win
Carolina Hurricanes Winnipeg Jets game recap December 4

Brossoit makes 42 saves, Jets defeat Hurricanes
Keith Jones adjusting to new role with Flyers

Jones talks adjusting to new role running Flyers in Q&A with NHL.com
Hughes-led training group eyes brothers matchup

Hughes' training group excited to watch siblings showdown
Jamie Langenbrunner to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Langenbrunner’s big moments as ‘winner’ led to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Dallas Stars Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 4

Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning shut out Stars to end 4-game skid
Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers game recap December 4

Couturier lifts Flyers past Penguins in OT
Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens game recap December 4

Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hand Kraken 5th straight loss
Seattle Kraken thriving on fifth anniversary of becoming NHL team

Kraken thriving, growing game on 5th anniversary of becoming 32nd NHL team
Red Wings Jake Walman Griddy bobblehead doll

Red Wings to give out Walman bobblehead that does 'Griddy'
New Senators owner Michael Andlauer discusses process

Andlauer discusses ‘process’ of making Senators contender as new owner
Nino Niederreiter signs three year contract with Winnipeg Jets

Niederreiter signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Jets