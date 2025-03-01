Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Flames for 8th victory in 10 games

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Sam Bennett had two assists for the Panthers (37-21-3), who have won three straight games and eight of their past 10.

Dan Vladar made 39 saves for the Flames (28-23-8), who have lost two in a row and five of seven (2-4-1). They were shut out for the second straight game, having lost 3-0 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Jonah Gadjovich gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the second period. After taking a pass from A.J. Greer, Gadjovich took three whacks at a bouncing puck right in front of Vladar and put his third attempt from the right of the net over the goalie’s pad.

Calgary challenged for goaltender interference on Gadjovich, but the call on the ice stood.

Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 19:24. He threw the puck to the crease in what appeared to be intended as a pass for Bennett, who was charging toward the left post, and it deflected in off Vladar’s stick.

Through two periods, Florida outshot Calgary 35-12 and held a 66-23 advantage in shot attempts.

Mackie Samoskevich made it a 3-0 final at 16:08 of the third period. He took a pass from Bennett, drove in on Vladar and beat him on the backhand. It was Samoskevich’s 10th goal of the season and third in the past five games.

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) missed his fourth straight game. He is not expected to play in the Panthers’ next game, at the Lightning on Monday.