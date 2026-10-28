Flames at Oilers projected lineups

FLAMES (5-6-0) at OILERS (8-2-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost – Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Jacob Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ben Jones, Maksim Tsyplakov
Injured: Samuel Honzek (lower body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Trent Frederic
Mathieu Joseph -- Jason Dickinson -- Isaac Howard
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Filip Hallander, Max Jones, Jake Walman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Hyman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday; the forward left in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday after being hit into the boards by Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund. ... Dickinson will return after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. ... Ekholm is expected to return after missing two games with a concussion; he will replace Walman, a defenseman.