Flames at Oilers projected lineups

FLAMES (5-6-0) at OILERS (8-2-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost – Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Jacob Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ben Jones, Maksim Tsyplakov

Injured: Samuel Honzek (lower body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Trent Frederic

Mathieu Joseph -- Jason Dickinson -- Isaac Howard

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Filip Hallander, Max Jones, Jake Walman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Hyman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday; the forward left in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday after being hit into the boards by Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund. ... Dickinson will return after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. ... Ekholm is expected to return after missing two games with a concussion; he will replace Walman, a defenseman.