Robertson scores OT winner, Stars edge Flames

Gets 2nd goal of game with 43 seconds remaining, completing comeback win for Dallas

CGY at DAL | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the game with 43 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist and Roope Hintz had two assists for Dallas (41-19-2), which has won 13 of its past 17 games (13-3-1). Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

Joel Farabee and Mikael Backlund each scored and Dan Vladar made 24 saves for Calgary (29-23-10).

Farabee gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the first period on a shot from the slot after skating around the attempted shot block of Dallas defender Lian Bichsel.

Backlund made it 2-0 at 2:29 of the second period on a rebound in the slot, snapping a 15-game goalless streak.

Johnston extended his point streak to eight games when he cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:06, pouncing on the rebound of a Mathew Dumba point shot. He has 14 points in that span (eight goals, six assists).

Robertson tied it 2-2 at 9:00 of the third period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Latest News

Scheifele, Vilardi each has 3 points, Jets defeat Flyers to end 3-game skid

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Forsberg scores 2, Predators hold off Kraken

Vejmelka signs 5-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Guentzel scores hat trick, Lightning rally past Sabres to stay hot

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, push winning streak to 5

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Bruins

Vejmelka makes 38 saves, Utah scores 3 straight to rally past Detroit

Soucy traded to Rangers by Canucks for 3rd-round pick in 2025 Draft

Mazur makes Red Wings debut, fulfilling predicted childhood dream

Parayko could be out rest of regular season for Blues with knee injury

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Devils confident in playoff push despite Jack Hughes injury

Smith traded to Golden Knights by Rangers for Brisson, draft pick

Body Check Cup challenge encouraging fans to talk with doctor about cancer screenings 

Gourde returns to Lightning 'like he never left' after 3-team trade

NHL Buzz: Hamilton sidelined for Devils