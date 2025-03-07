Robertson scores OT winner, Stars edge Flames

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist and Roope Hintz had two assists for Dallas (41-19-2), which has won 13 of its past 17 games (13-3-1). Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

Joel Farabee and Mikael Backlund each scored and Dan Vladar made 24 saves for Calgary (29-23-10).

Farabee gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the first period on a shot from the slot after skating around the attempted shot block of Dallas defender Lian Bichsel.

Backlund made it 2-0 at 2:29 of the second period on a rebound in the slot, snapping a 15-game goalless streak.

Johnston extended his point streak to eight games when he cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:06, pouncing on the rebound of a Mathew Dumba point shot. He has 14 points in that span (eight goals, six assists).

Robertson tied it 2-2 at 9:00 of the third period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.