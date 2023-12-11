Flames at Avalanche

FLAMES (11-13-3) at AVALANCHE (16-9-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Andrew Mangiapane -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle, Matt Coronato

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano --Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Caleb Jones,

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (illness), Josh Manson (undisclosed)

Status report

Flames coach Ryan Huska did not announce a starting goalie; Vladar was the first goalie off the ice after the morning skate. He was scheduled to start Saturday’s 4-2 loss against New Jersey but was replaced by Wolf due to illness. … Pospisil is replacing Coronato, a forward, in the lineup after he was scratched Saturday. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Manson, a defenseman, is dealing with an undisclosed injury and may be unavailable. He’s day to day. … Kiviranta, a forward, is sick and may also be unavailable.