Flames at Avalanche

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (11-13-3) at AVALANCHE (16-9-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Andrew Mangiapane -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle, Matt Coronato

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano --Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Caleb Jones,

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (illness), Josh Manson (undisclosed)

Status report

Flames coach Ryan Huska did not announce a starting goalie; Vladar was the first goalie off the ice after the morning skate. He was scheduled to start Saturday’s 4-2 loss against New Jersey but was replaced by Wolf due to illness. … Pospisil is replacing Coronato, a forward, in the lineup after he was scratched Saturday. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Manson, a defenseman, is dealing with an undisclosed injury and may be unavailable. He’s day to day. … Kiviranta, a forward, is sick and may also be unavailable.

Latest News

Mike Sullivan right person to coach Pittsburgh GM Dubas says 

Sullivan ‘right person’ to coach Penguins despite slow start, GM says
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL Buzz news and notes December 11

NHL Buzz: Larkin placed on injured reserve by Red Wings
Bryan Rust injury status

Rust week to week with upper-body injury for Penguins
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Kucherov Hertl Reinhart named NHL 3 stars of week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week
 NHL betting odds for December 11 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 11
Columbus Blue Jackets Erik Gudbranson to have Player Safety Hearing

Gudbranson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Blue Jackets game
NHL On Tap news and notes Decmeber 11

NHL On Tap: Tavares seeks 1,000th point when Maple Leafs visit Islanders
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Connor McDavid

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 picks face off when Blackhawks visit McDavid, Oilers for 1st time
Women in Hockey: Meghan Duggan

Women in Hockey: Meghan Duggan
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 10

Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks
Minnesota Wild Seattle Kraken game recap December 10

Gustavsson stops 24 in shutout, Wild hand Kraken 8th straight loss
Rangers Jonathan Quick defeats Kings in first game against former team

Quick rules over Kings for Rangers in 1st game against former team
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap December 10

Jets rally past Ducks with 4 goals in 3rd
Color of Hockey: Kennedy co-founder of academy growing game in Australia

Color of Hockey: Kennedy co-founder of academy growing game in Australia
Rookie Watch Connor Bedard Adam Fantilli among top scorers 19 or younger

Rookie Watch: Bedard, Fantilli among top 7 scorers age 19 or younger
Nashville Predators Montreal Canadiens game recap December 10

Sissons scores twice to help Predators edge Canadiens