Flames at Avalanche

FLAMES (11-13-3) at AVALANCHE (16-9-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Andrew Mangiapane -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle, Matt Coronato
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano --Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Caleb Jones,
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (illness), Josh Manson (undisclosed)
Status report
Flames coach Ryan Huska did not announce a starting goalie; Vladar was the first goalie off the ice after the morning skate. He was scheduled to start Saturday’s 4-2 loss against New Jersey but was replaced by Wolf due to illness. … Pospisil is replacing Coronato, a forward, in the lineup after he was scratched Saturday. … Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Manson, a defenseman, is dealing with an undisclosed injury and may be unavailable. He’s day to day. … Kiviranta, a forward, is sick and may also be unavailable.