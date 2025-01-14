Pelletier has 3 points, Flames cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

Sharangovich gets short-handed goal, assist; Bedard records 100th NHL point for Chicago

CGY@CHI: Pelletier drills it home and past Mrazek to put the Flames on the board in the 1st

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Jakob Pelletier scored two goals and had an assist, and the Calgary Flames defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center on Monday.

Yegor Sharangovich had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Rory Kerins had two assists in his NHL debut for the Flames (21-14-7), who have won three in a row and four of six. Dustin Wolf made 23 saves.

Connor Bedard recorded his 100th NHL point with a goal for the Blackhawks (14-28-2), who have lost three in a row and four of five (1-4-0). Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Pelletier gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 1:14 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Kerins and put a wrist shot through the legs of defenseman Seth Jones and past the stick of Mrazek. The point for Kerins came on his first NHL shift.

Louis Crevier tied it 1-1 at 2:38, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle after moving in from the point.

Pelletier put the Flames ahead 2-1 on a rebound of Kevin Bahl’s long shot. Kerins picked up his second assist.

Matt Coronato extended it to 3-1 at 14:08 when he scored off a goalmouth scramble.

Jake Bean pushed it to 4-1 at 1:55 of the second period. A shot by Sharangovich bounced off the end board, and Bean put in the rebound.

Bedard cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 11:29, scoring from the right circle with Calgary’s Martin Pospisil off for a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct.

Sharangovich scored on the penalty kill at 13:38 for the 5-2 final.

