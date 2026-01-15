Flames at Blackhawks projected lineups 

FLAMES (19-23-4) at BLACKHAWKS (19-20-7)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Dryden Hunt

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, William Stromgren

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Status report

The Flames recalled Hunt from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Parekh, who has been out since Nov. 7, took part in the morning skate; the defenseman is unlikely to play, but coach Ryan Huska said he is “much closer” to returning. … Bedard will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday because of an illness that swept through the team. ... Teravainen is day to day; the forward left after the first period against Edmonton.