Flames at Blackhawks projected lineups 

FLAMES (19-23-4) at BLACKHAWKS (19-20-7)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Dryden Hunt
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, William Stromgren
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis
Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)
Status report
The Flames recalled Hunt from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Parekh, who has been out since Nov. 7, took part in the morning skate; the defenseman is unlikely to play, but coach Ryan Huska said he is “much closer” to returning. … Bedard will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday because of an illness that swept through the team. ... Teravainen is day to day; the forward left after the first period against Edmonton.