Flames at Hurricanes
Flames projected lineup
Jakob Pelletier -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Walker Duehr -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington -- Daniil Miromanov
Brayden Pachal -- Joel Hanley
Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)
Suspended: Martin Pospisil
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Jake Guentzel (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Andersen is expected to make his second start since missing 50 games with a blood clotting issue. He made 24 saves in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Guentzel, a forward who was acquired on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Penguins, is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Sunday following an upper-body injury.