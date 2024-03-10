Flames at Hurricanes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (31-27-5) AT HURRICANES (38-19-6)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNW, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jakob Pelletier -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Walker Duehr -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington -- Daniil Miromanov

Brayden Pachal -- Joel Hanley

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Connor Zary (upper body)

Suspended: Martin Pospisil

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Jake Guentzel (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Andersen is expected to make his second start since missing 50 games with a blood clotting issue. He made 24 saves in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Guentzel, a forward who was acquired on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Penguins, is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Sunday following an upper-body injury.

