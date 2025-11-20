Flames score 4 times in 3rd, pull away from Sabres

“I’ve always really liked this rink, actually. I feel like I’ve always played well, had some good energy here,” said Farabee, who is from Syracuse, New York, just over a two-hour drive east of Buffalo. “I think being in Calgary now, my parents don’t really get to come to many games much, so nice to have them here.”

Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Coronato and Morgan Frost each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (6-13-3), who rebounded from a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday to win for just the second time in their past seven games (2-4-1). Devin Cooley made 28 saves for his first win with Calgary.

“It was a pretty complete game from us from start to finish, and the stretch where we had to kill some penalties I thought was important for us again to get through that part of the game,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “And it was nice to see the guys score some goals tonight, even a couple that were lucky. We haven’t seen a lot of those this year.”

Mattias Samuelsson had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres (7-9-4), who had won two in a row. Colten Ellis made 29 saves.

“As a group, there wasn’t a lot of players to like in the game,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “If you want to break down every goal, somebody got outmuscled somewhere, somebody got beat back up ice. Didn’t really see that coming. The first periods, you’ve got to get back to being a physical team, in a sense of winning battles and winning puck races, which I thought we didn’t do, and they beat us to pucks that led to goals.”

Frost put Calgary ahead 3-2 at 2:02 of the third period when he took a cross-crease pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at the right post and slid it past Ellis.