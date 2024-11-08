Flames at Sabres projected lineups

FLAMES (7-5-2) at SABRES (6-7-1)
1 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: None
Status report
Flames coach Ryan Huska tweaked the lines during practice Friday, moving Pospisil back to center and putting Sharangovich on the wing, but said after practice a final decision on line combinations would be made later in the day. … The Sabres did not practice Friday. … Samuelsson and Jokiharju, each a defenseman, could be scratched for a third straight game.