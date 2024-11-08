Flames at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (7-5-2) at SABRES (6-7-1)

1 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: None

Status report

Flames coach Ryan Huska tweaked the lines during practice Friday, moving Pospisil back to center and putting Sharangovich on the wing, but said after practice a final decision on line combinations would be made later in the day. … The Sabres did not practice Friday. … Samuelsson and Jokiharju, each a defenseman, could be scratched for a third straight game.

