Sharangovich has hat trick, Flames cruise past Coyotes

Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists for the Flames (19-18-5), who have won five of their past seven. Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves. Elias Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists.

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes (20-18-2), who have lost four of five. Connor Ingram made 18 saves in relief of Karel Vejmelka, who allowed four goals on 12 shots in the first.

The four-goal first period gave the Flames eight goals in their last two periods. They scored four goals in the third period of a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Mikael Backlund scored on a breakaway off a pass by Coleman to make it 1-0 20 seconds into the game.

Sharangovich made it 2-0 at 6:37 with Calgary’s 10th short-handed goal of the season.

Rasmus Andersson converted a bounce off the end boards to extend the lead to 3-0 at 7:56. It was the Flames’ third goal on their first four shots.

Crouse cut it to 3-1 at 13:44 on a rebound that deflected off Flames defenseman Martin Pospisil.

Coleman deflected a shot between his legs to make it 4-1 14 seconds later at 13:58. Ingram replaced Vejmelka after the goal.

Keller made it 4-2 at 1:44 of the second on a one-timer of Logan Cooley’s pass.

Sharangovich scored 58 seconds into the third period for a 5-2 lead and finished off his second career hat trick with a one-timer on the power play at 7:06 for the 6-2 final.