Flames at Ducks projected lineups

FLAMES (9-10-1) at DUCKS (10-9-1)

8 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SN

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Beckett Sennecke -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Travis Mitchell, Frank Vatrano

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 29 saves in a 3-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Husso is expected to start after Dostal made 19 saves in a 6-2 loss to the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said on Wednesday that Moore "could be playing by the end of the week." The defenseman was injured on the first day of training camp.