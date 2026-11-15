Flames at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (9-10-1) at DUCKS (10-9-1)

8 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SN

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka

William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud 

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Beckett Sennecke -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Travis Mitchell, Frank Vatrano

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)

Status report 

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 29 saves in a 3-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Husso is expected to start after Dostal made 19 saves in a 6-2 loss to the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said on Wednesday that Moore "could be playing by the end of the week." The defenseman was injured on the first day of training camp.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Heiskanen ‘doubtful’ for Stars against Panthers

NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to push 21-game point streak with Oilers at Flyers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin farewell tour around NHL: Next stop, Tampa

Faber ‘didn’t miss a beat’ in season debut for Wild after skull fracture

Gridin breaks tie in third period, Flames edge Kings

Orlov, Sharks recover, get past slumping Mammoth in shootout

Holmstrom scores first career hat trick, Islanders cruise past Ducks

Benn gets 1,000th NHL point, Stars shut out Sabres

Tarasov gets shutout, Red Wings top Lightning, end five-game skid

Lehkonen has goal, assist, Avalanche end Canadiens' 12-game point streak

NHL picks, props, fantasy projections for today

NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

Hainsworth made NHL debut 100 years ago, remembered for precision in goal

Rangers’ first game 100 years ago was night to remember in New York, NHL

Kings celebrate Kuemper’s 500 NHL games milestone with special ceremony

Hellebuyck makes 43 saves, Devils push past Capitals to stay hot

Tkachuks spark Panthers to win against Blues after St. Louis honors dad