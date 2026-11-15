Flames at Ducks projected lineups

FLAMES (9-10-1) at DUCKS (10-9-1)
8 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, SN
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Adam Klapka
William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Brennan Othmann, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Kevin Bahl (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield
Beckett Sennecke -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Travis Mitchell, Frank Vatrano
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 29 saves in a 3-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Husso is expected to start after Dostal made 19 saves in a 6-2 loss to the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said on Wednesday that Moore "could be playing by the end of the week." The defenseman was injured on the first day of training camp.