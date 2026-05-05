Demidov, Schaefer, Sennecke voted Calder Trophy finalists

NEW YORK (May 5, 2026) – Montreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov, New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer and Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke are the three finalists for the 2025‑26 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Following are the finalists, in alphabetical order:

Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens

Demidov, the fifth overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, led rookies with 19-43—62 while appearing in all 82 contests to help Montreal reach the playoffs for the second straight campaign. He became the seventh rookie in Canadiens history to register 60 points in a single season and the fourth to accumulate at least 40 assists. Demidov also finished 2025-26 among the top NHL rookies in assists (1st; 43), even-strength assists (1st; 30), power-play assists (1st; 13), power-play points (1st; 20), multi-point performances (t-1st; 14), power-play goals (2nd; 7), even-strength points (t-2nd; 42), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), shooting percentage (4th; 15.0% – minimum: 82 SOG), goals (6th; 19) and shots on goal (9th; 127). The 20-year-old Demidov is Montreal’s second Calder Trophy finalist in as many years, after defenseman Lane Hutson captured the award in 2024-25. The Canadiens are vying to become the first team to boast the Calder Trophy winner in consecutive seasons since Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson won it with the Boston Bruins in 1966-67 and 1967-68, respectively. Demidov also is seeking to become the first Montreal forward to claim the award since right wing Bobby Rousseau in 1961-62.

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, rewrote the League’s record book for production by an 18-year-old defenseman with 23-36—59 across 82 games. Among his lengthy list of accomplishments, Schaefer became the youngest blueliner in NHL history to register a point in his League debut, the youngest player (at any position) in NHL history to score an overtime goal and the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies (outright or tied) in goals. His 23 goals matched the single-season NHL record for a rookie blueliner (of any age), while his goal and point totals surpassed Phil Housley (17-40—57 in 1982-83 w/ BUF) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. Schaefer, who placed fifth among rookies in plus/minus (+13), achieved these feats while topping New York and all NHL rookies with 2,023:59 of total time on ice – more than 500 minutes ahead of the next-closest rookie in 2025-26 and the second-highest figure by any rookie since the statistic began being tracked in 1997-98. Schaefer is looking to become the sixth player in Islanders history to capture the Calder Trophy and the first since Mathew Barzal in 2017-18. At 18 years, 223 days on the final day of the regular season, Schaefer also could become the youngest Calder Trophy winner in NHL history – one day younger than Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14 (18 years, 224 days w/ COL).

Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks

Sennecke, the third overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, shared the rookie lead with 23 goals and ranked second with 60 points (23-37—60) while skating in 82 contests as Anaheim returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. Sennecke’s 23 goals matched the third-most in a single season by a Ducks rookie, while his 37 assists and 60 points both were one shy of the franchise rookie record established by Trevor Zegras in 2021-22 (23-38—61). Sennecke additionally became the third rookie in franchise history to appear in all 82 games of a given season, joining Cutter Gauthier (2024-25) and Dustin Penner (2006-07). Among 2025-26 rookies, Sennecke placed in the top five in the NHL in even-strength goals (1st; 21), even-strength points (1st; 46), multi-point performances (t-1st; 14), assists (2nd; 37), power-play assists (2nd; 12), shots on goal (2nd; 197), even-strength assists (4th; 25), total time on ice (4th; 1,430:30) and power-play points (t-4th; 13). The 20-year-old Sennecke, who follows Zegras (2nd in 2021-22), Bobby Ryan (2nd in 2008-09) and Paul Kariya (3rd in 1994-95) as a finalist, is vying to become the first Anaheim player to win the Calder Trophy.

History

From 1936-37 until his death in 1943, NHL President Frank Calder purchased a trophy each year to be given permanently to the League’s outstanding rookie. After Calder’s death, the NHL presented the Calder Memorial Trophy in his memory.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Wednesday, May 6, when the three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy will be unveiled.