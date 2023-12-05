Thompson set to return for Sabres against Red Wings

First-line center missed 9 games with upper-body injury

Tage Thompson BUF to return vs DET
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tage Thompson will return for the Buffalo Sabres when they host the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE).

The center has missed nine games with an upper-body injury sustained during a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 14, when he was blocking a shot by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Thompson was wearing a regular jersey during the Sabres morning skate on Tuesday, his first time skating with the time since his injury.

Buffalo (10-13-2) was 3-5-1 during Thompson's three-week absence; his original prognosis at the time of the injury was week to week.

The Sabres' first-line center has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games this season. Last season, he led Buffalo with 94 points (47 goals, 47 assists), NHL career-highs in each category.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues with the No. 26 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Thompson has 209 points (109 goals, 100 assists) in 317 NHL games with the Blues and Sabres.

Buffalo has lost three straight, matching its longest losing streak this season, outscored 14-7.

